PM Bennett approves: Up to 8,000 at Western Wall during Selichot prayers

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday morning held a comprehensive briefing discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the issues discussed were preparations for the start of the new school year, the preparedness of the healthcare system, the progress of the vaccination campaign, and others.

Ahead of the Coronavirus Cabinet discussion scheduled for Monday evening, Bennett approved a plan to hold the traditional Selichot prayers at the Western Wall.

Under the new plan, the number of participants will be limited to 8,000 worshipers, who will be divided into capsules within the Western Wall plaza. Masks will be required, and steps will be taken to enforce the rules and maintain order.

In addition, Bennett approved the expansion of the Green Pass plan to include those who are employed in places of health or education, as well as those employed in any location where customers are required to present a Green Pass. In addition, Bennett ordered that the issue of expanding the plan to include other fields of business be examined.

Both issues will be brought for approval by the Coronavirus Cabinet ministers later on Monday.