אמילי דמארי בסליחות בכותל המערבי דוברות הקרן למורשת הכותל

More than 50,000 worshippers participated last night (Thursday) in the central Selichot service at the Western Wall Plaza. The event was broadcast live on giant screens at the outskirts of the Western Wall Plaza and on the walls of Jaffa Gate at the entrance to the Old City

Last night’s Selichot gathering was held in the presence of the heroic hostage survivor, Emily Damari, who endured the horrific captivity in Gaza and was released after 471 days in Hamas captivity. The vast crowd cheered her and greeted her with affection and deep respect.

During the Selichot at the Western Wall, Emily shared: “In the midst of darkness and isolation, I had one moment of light. On one of the Selichot nights, I managed to listen to the radio. I was deeply moved to hear the Selichot broadcast live from the Western Wall Plaza and the prayers that were being said there for the hostages. It gave me strength. It gave me hope.”

During the prayers, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, offered heartfelt prayers for the swift return of the hostages - the living to the embrace of their families and the fallen for burial in Israel, for the safety of the IDF soldiers and security forces fighting on all fronts, for the healing of the wounded, and for peace and security for Israel.

Also participating in the evening were the chief rabbi of Tzfat (Safed), Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu; minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Ms. Gila Gamliel; minister of Heritage Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu; and other public figures.

Due to the tens of thousands of worshipers who filled the alleys of the Old City, the gathering was again broadcast live on giant screens at the outskirts of the Western Wall Plaza and on the walls of Jaffa Gate at the entrance to the Old City, with thousands joining in live recitation of the Selichot from the Western Wall Plaza.

The next central Selichot service at the Western Wall Plaza will, God willing, take place on Saturday night | 5 Tishrei | September 27 at 12:15 a.m., with the participation of tens of thousands of worshippers.

Photos and video from last night’s Selichot gathering at the Western Wall Plaza:

credit: הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

