AIPAC: Biden-Bennett meeting reflects close relationship between the US and Israel

AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby in the United States, welcomed US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Today’s meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett reflects the close and enduring relationship between the United States and Israel,” it said.

“Israel is a valued ally of the United States that can be counted on to advance our shared interests and values.”

“We applaud the President’s strong commitment to Israel’s security. We urge Congress to act promptly to approve his request to replenish Iron Dome and bolster Israel's capabilities,” added AIPAC.

“America must ensure Israel has the resources it needs to defend itself from Iran and its terror proxies,” it said.

AIPAC also responded to Biden’s tweet, in which he shared a photo of him and Bennett drinking coffee at the White House and wrote, “We strengthened the enduring partnership between our two nations and underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

“Thank you President Biden for reaffirming your strong support for the U.S.-Israel relationship and America's unwavering commitment to Israel's security,” the group said.

