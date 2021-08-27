Biden: We strengthened the enduring partnership between our two nations

Biden and Bennett have coffee at the White House

US President Joe Biden on Friday commented on his meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“It was an honor to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House today. We strengthened the enduring partnership between our two nations and underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” he tweeted.

During Friday’s meeting, Bennett told Biden, “I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of good will.”

He added that “we trust your support and Israel knows we have no better and more reliable ally than the U.S… Israel always stands unequivocally with the U.S.”

Biden spoke about the commitment the United States has for Israel's security and the threat Iran poses.

“We will discuss the commitment we have for Israel's security and the Iranian threat. We are putting diplomacy first but if diplomacy fails we will consider other options,” the president said.

The Biden-Bennett meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed to Friday following the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, in which US servicemembers were killed.

