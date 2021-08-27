Bennett invites Biden to visit Israel: I found a leader who loves Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Arutz Sheva on Friday following his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"It was a great meeting, especially the one-on-one part. There was a feeling that we have known each other for a long time. I found a leader who loves Israel and knows exactly what he wants, and is attentive to our needs as well,” Bennett said.

He noted that “Both President Biden and we are determined that Iran will never be able to achieve nuclear weapons. I am glad that we agree on the goal, and we will work in the coming weeks and months to develop the channels of collaboration. I do have to say, there is not much time, the issue is urgent.”

Bennett also said that he had invited the President to visit Israel.

“A personal connection was established, at the level of picking up the phone and calling each other. I also invited the President to Israel after we overcome the Delta variant. And I thank him and his entire staff for their determination to hold the meeting and the attention and focus while in the midst of a not-so-simple American incident,” he told Arutz Sheva.

