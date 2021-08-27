Biden calls Bennett after postponement of meeting

US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday night.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Israeli government and the citizens of Israel in the wake of the terrorist attack in Kabul.

President Biden thanked the Prime Minister for his understanding regarding the postponement of their meeting in light of the events in Afghanistan.

President Biden added that he is looking forward to his meeting with the Prime Minister which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office later announced that the meeting between Prime Minister Bennett and President Joe Biden is scheduled for Friday at 10:25 a.m. local time (5:25 p.m. Israel time).

The meeting will take place as originally planned - first in private, after which the leaders will make statements to the media, and then a working meeting with the participation of their teams.

The meeting between Biden and Bennett was originally supposed to take place on Thursday, but was postponed to Friday following the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport which left at least 70 people dead, including 13 US marines.

Earlier on Thursday, Bennett commented on the terrorist attack in Kabul.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul. Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States,” he said.

