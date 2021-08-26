Biden-Bennett meeting pushed off to tomorrow

The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been officially rescheduled to tomorrow, the White House announced.

The meeting, which was supposed to take place at 6 PM eastern standard time, was postponed following the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport which left at least 70 people dead, including 10 US marines.

Israel's Cabinet has cancelled its weekly Sunday meeting in response to the expected rescheduling of the prime minister's meeting in Washington.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also cancelled her planned visit to Israel following the bombing. Merkel had been scheduled to land in Israel on Saturday.