Biden: America will not be intimidated

US President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on the terror attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, in which dozens were killed, including US soldiers.

“The situation on the ground is still evolving, and I’m constantly being updated…"These American service members who gave their lives — it's an overused word, but it's totally appropriate here — were heroes. Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others...They are the spine of America,” he said.

"They're the backbone of America. We're outraged as well as heartbroken,” added Biden.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," he said to those responsible for the attack, which has been claimed by the ISIS-K organization.

"We will continue the evacuation" while making plans to strike ISIS-K, the President stated, adding, "America will not be intimidated."

"We will develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities," he stressed.

Biden then held a moment of silence for the victims of the attack.

In response to a question from a reporter, Biden reiterated that he stood by his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.