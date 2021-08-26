ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul bombings

Plane and US troops in Kabul

The Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, ISKP, officially claimed responsibility for Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul.

At least 70 people were killed in the double bombing, including at least 11 American marines and a Navy medic.

The Taliban, which took over Kabul on August 15 parallel to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, condemned the bombings.

ISIS released a picture of one of the suicide bombers who allegedly committed the attacks.

Western powers had warned citizens in Afghanistan to avoid coming to the airport Thursday due to intelligence that ISIS was planning a major terrorist attack.