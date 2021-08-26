Pfizer seeks US approval of booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer is seeking US approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The drugmaker said that it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The company said it will complete the application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.

The FDA earlier this month said transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

US authorities last week announced that all vaccinated Americans would soon be eligible to receive additional doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine, jointly developed with Germany’s BioNTech, received full FDA approval earlier this week, also for those ages 16 and older. It had been given to that age group under an emergency use authorization, which is still the case for those ages 12 to 15, noted AP.

Israel has also begun administering third doses. Britain will also offer booster vaccines against COVID-19 to 32 million citizens starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the program.

Germany has also announced it will start offering COVID-19 booster shots as of September.

The World Health Organization has criticized the booster campaigns, arguing that the vaccines should be reserved for poorer countries where many people have not yet even received one dose of a COVID vaccine.