US to give vaccine booster shots starting in September

The Biden Administration presented its plan Wednesday to provide third doses of the coronavirus vaccines to Americans who want to receive them starting September 20.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the decision still requires authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The people who were fully vaccinated the earliest, such as the elderly, will be the first to receive the booster shots.

The booster shots apply to people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.

The push to provide third doses of the coronavirus vaccines comes as the US grapples with the Delta variant, a strain of the disease which is significantly more contagious than the original strain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 98.8% of current coronavirus cases in the US are from the Delta variant.