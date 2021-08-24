WJC applauds appointment of Dani Dayan as Yad Vashem chairman

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder on Monday welcomed the appointment of former New York Consul General Dani Dayan as the Chairman of Yad Vashem.

“At a time when Holocaust distortion and obfuscation are on the rise, and with so few survivors still among us, the mission of Yad Vashem has become more vital than ever. I have no doubt that Dani Dayan will apply his tremendous talents as well as sensitivity to this job in the same way he did during his years as consul general in New York,” said Lauder in a statement.

“Yad Vashem is an institution that nearly every Jew in the world regards as sacrosanct. It embodies the age-old Jewish imperative ‘Zakhor,’ and all of us feel fortunate that it has been placed under Dani’s capable leadership,” he added.

“The World Jewish Congress and its affiliate communities stand behind and beside him and look forward to working closely together in the years ahead.”

On Sunday, the Israeli government approved the appointment of Dani Dayan as the new Chairman of the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem.

Dayan, 65, served most recently as Israel's Consul General in New York from 2016 until 2020.

Previously, he served as Chairman of the Yesha Council and before that served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Elad Software Systems Ltd., a company that he founded. In addition, Dayan volunteers as the Head of the Advisory Board of Nefesh B'Nefesh and until his posting in New York was a member of the Yad Vashem Council.

Dayan holds a master's degree in finance (with honors) from Tel Aviv University and a bachelor's in economics and computer science (cum laude) from Bar Ilan University.