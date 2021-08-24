Mayim Bialik to return as guest host of 'Jeopardy!'

Jewish actress Mayim Bialik will return as guest host of “Jeopardy!” following the resignation of Mike Richards, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

According to the report, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik will take the podium as host for three weeks of episodes.

The 45-year-old, who is known for her roles on the TV sitcoms “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom”, was one of many guest hosts who filled in earlier this season after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek.

When Richards was announced as the new host on August 11, producers also announced that Bialik would have an ongoing role as a host of “Jeopardy!” specials.

Richards stepped down as the show’s new host on Friday, after details about his past conduct and statements he made on an eight-year-old podcast series were made public.

Sony's news release Monday said other guest hosts would follow Bialik but made no mention of a permanent replacement.