Mayim Bialik to host some ‘Jeopardy!’ specials as the game show reveals post-Trebek lineup

“Jeopardy!” is getting its first-ever Jewish host as Sony Picture Television announced that actress Mayim Bialik will host some of the game show’s new prime time specials.

In the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek’s death last fall, Bialik had served as one of the show’s celebrity guest hosts for two weeks in June.

“Really really honored and astounded and excited for this – it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen,” she tweeted after the announcement on Wednesday.

Bialik, an actress best known for her role on “The Big Bang Theory” who often writes about her Jewish identity, will also be the show’s first permanent woman host. She will first helm a college tournament for the show in a special that will air next year.

Trebek’s main replacement is Mike Richards, one of the show’s executive producers.