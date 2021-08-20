New Jeopardy! host under fire for past comment about Jews

The new host of long running trivia game show Jeopardy! is under fire for past statements he made about Jews, women and poor people, according to The Ringer.

Mike Richards, who is also the executive producer of Jeopardy!, has apologized for offensive comments said while he was the host of The Randumb Show podcast from 2013 to 2014.

In one instance of the podcast, a guest was speaking in general about big noses, Raw Story reported. Richards jumped into the conversation, saying in Pig Latin: "Ix-nay on the ose-nay. She's not an ew-Jay.”

In another case he made vulgar comments to his female co-host, Beth Triffon.

Richards released an apology, stating it was "humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

Richards described the podcast as “intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around.”

"Even with the passage of time, it's more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them."

According to USA Today, Richards also issued a statement on August 9 to Jeopardy! staff in regards to the revelation that when he worked on The Price is Right game show in 2010, he was hit with discrimination lawsuits by the show’s models. In one case, a model sued him because she said he fired her when he found out she was pregnant. She was awarded $8 million in damages.

On August 11, Jeopardy! announced its first ever Jewish host, stating that actress Mayim Bialik will host some of the game show’s new prime time specials.

In the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek’s death last fall, Bialik had served as one of the show’s celebrity guest hosts for two weeks in June.

“Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this – it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen,” Bialik tweeted.