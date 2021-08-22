Report: IAF hits Hamas weapons storage sites

The IAF on Saturday night struck Hamas targets in central and northern Gaza, following the critical injury of a Border Police officer during a violent Gaza border riot.

The strikes targeted four Hamas sites for weapons manufacture and storage.

According to an IDF statement, the strike was conducted in response to the rioting on the northern Gaza border, during which live from from Gaza critically injured a Border Police officer.

"Hamas continues to lead the Gaza Strip towards a policy of terror, while exploiting the civilian population," an IDF spokesman said. "The IDF will continue to respond with attacks to attempted terror from the Gaza Strip, and sees the Hamas terror organization as responsible for everything occurring within Gaza territory."

The critically injured officer is a 21-year-old resident of central Israel, who was serving as a sniper in a special Border Police unit in southern Israel.

During the violent rioting, he was shot in the head from a short distance and evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where he underwent an emergency operation.

Following the officer's injury, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said: "We will not let up, and we will continue to act with force and with all our strength towards those who wish to harm us and the security of Israeli citizens, for whom we are acting."

In my name and in the name of Israel Police's officers and Border Police fighters, I wish a speedy recovery to First Sergeant B., a fighter in the Border Police's undercover Arab unit, who was critically injured this evening by shooting on the Gaza border," Shabtai added, emphasizing that all of the relevant bodies are in contact with the family and supporting them.

Israel Hayom quoted a response by Hamas' military wing, which said: "We will not sit with our hands folded in the face of the Zionist enemy's criminal attacks on Gaza."

Meanwhile, an IDF spokesman has said that in light of the IDF's assessment of the situation, Israel will reinforce its forces on the Gaza border.