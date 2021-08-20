Swastika graffiti discovered at park in Santa Monica, California

Swastika graffiti was discovered at a Santa Monica Park on Wednesday.

A photo of the swastika spray painted onto a garbage can at the city’s Crescent Bay Park was posted to Twitter by StopAntisemitism.org.

“We are horrified by this blatant display of hatred in a space specifically meant for families to enjoy,” Stop Antisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez told the Jewish Journal.

ADL Los Angeles verified with the Santa Monica Police Department that the graffiti has since been removed.

“We are concerned over reports of swastika graffiti at a Santa Monica park,” they tweeted. “At a time of increased anti-Semitism, we must continue to remain vigilant and condemn all acts of hate and bigotry.”

In a statement to the Jewish Journal, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) urged Santa Monica police to treat the incident as more than just the vandalism of public property.

“The daubing of a swastika anywhere is a cowardly and grotesque expression of anti-Semitism,” said AJC Los Angeles Regional Director Richard S. Hirschhaut. “We should never grow indifferent to such rank, hateful graffiti.”