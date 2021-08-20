Larry David screams at Alan Dershowitz in Martha's Vineyard shop over Trump ties

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz reportedly had a run in with Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David at a Martha’s Vineyard grocery store over Dershowitz’s Trump connections.

According to a report of the incident in Page Six, the two men, who had been longtime friends, ran into each other at the Chilmark General Store on the Massachusetts Island.

Dershowitz was overheard saying: “We can still talk, Larry.”

David replied, “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

Dershowitz explained that Pompeo was his former law student at Harvard. “I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

David responded with, “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave – it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

The two men then went their separate ways.

Dershowitz later told Page Six that the end of his long friendship with David occurred when he began advising the Trump administration on certain issues, including working with Pompeo on Middle East peace initiatives.

He also defended Trump during his first impeachment, saying it was unconstitutional.

He added that while the encounter may have sounded like a funny Curb Your Enthusiasm scene, it was anything but. He described how David “yelled” and “screamed at him to the point that David’s face turned bright red and he was “worried that he was going to have a stroke.”

He noted he wasn’t a Trump supporter – he said he voted for Biden in the 2020 election – but was working with Pompeo and his department because he would work with any president on Israeli peace.

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East,” Dershowitz said. “What has he done?”

He called David a “knee-jerk radical."

“He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot,” said Dershowitz.

