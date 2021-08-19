COVID ward doctor presents the ultimate response to anti-vaxxers

In its Thursday morning issue, Yediot Aharonot brings the testimony of a doctor fighting for the lives of the coronavirus patients under his care.

“If only, if only I could bring vaccine opponents here to see what goes on during my shift so they can see up-close what it looks like when a person is fighting for every breath, when everyone around him is already sedated and intubated, and he’s wearing an oxygen mask that obscures his face and he’s screaming and crying that he doesn’t have any air,” the doctor told the newspaper.

“His screams are muffled – you can hardly hear him outside the mask. He twists and turns, tries to get up off the bed, move around, sit up – anything that might help him to get a bit more oxygen into his body. He doesn’t comprehend that each cry makes him weaker – he can’t breathe.

“Have you ever seen someone drowning? This is exactly what it looks like. The patient removes his mask, thinking that it will help, and immediately his oxygen levels drop. We run over to him and connect him to the machine again, begging him not to remove the mask. We ask him not to move, because every movement risks pulling his IV out, and if that happens we’ll have to insert it again.

“But logic doesn’t work with someone who’s panicking, with someone who’s choking, little by little, and his only thought is somehow to try to breathe, as deeply as he can. But he simply can’t.

“Do you know what the difference is between you and those who weren’t vaccinated – who are now sedated and intubated?” he asks. “They believed everything you wrote.”