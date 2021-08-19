Report: Third dose of coronavirus vaccine highly effective at preventing transmission

The National Data and Information Center for the War on COVID-19 on Thursday morning published a report by the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, showing the first signs that a third dose may be highly effective at preventing transmission and serious illness.

"The third vaccine significantly raises the level of antibodies against the Delta variant and other strains, thereby very much improving the protection of those vaccinated against the virus," the report said. "Side effects reported after the vaccine are light and similar to those which occurred after the previous doses."

"Therefore, in light of the sharp rise in infections nationally, and the seemingly high efficacy of the third vaccine, we recommend those eligible receive the booster dose, without delay."

The experts added that, "Those vaccinated infect others much less than those who are unvaccinated, even when it comes to the Delta strain. This is also since, thanks to their vaccinated status, they are infected much less with the variant in the first place, and if they are infected, they eliminate the virus from their bodies significantly more quickly, when compared to the unvaccinated."

The report noted that the results of epidemiological investigations in Israel show that those who are unvaccinated infect others outside their homes at a significantly higher rate than those who are vaccinated.

"The vaccine protects the vaccinated person as well as those around him, in a significant way," the report emphasized, suggesting that Israel work towards "completing the vaccination of those who are unvaccinated."

"In light of the current wave of infections, which is connected to the spread of the Delta variant, speeding up the vaccination program is the central solution to reducing the risks of developing severe illness and of the long-term side effects those infected have.

"The more people in the population are vaccinated, including youths ages 12-15, the less people will be infected."