MK Esawi Frej: 'Embarrassing to speak about vaccination rates in Arab sector'

Two weeks before the start of the 2021-2022 school year, it is still not clear whether Israel will be able to hold in-person classes on September 1 - or if the start of the year will be pushed to October 1.

In a conversation with 103 FM Radio, Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) said, "The Zoom learning is a farce, and we are facing a very crucial decision for our children. Learning must be in-person, and this is a decision that we will need to make in the forum of the entire government."

"The school system is our future," he added. "We need to open the schools and allow children to get vaccinated."

When asked about the Arab sector's low vaccination rate, Frej said: "I am embarrassed to speak with you about it. I'm not desperate, I believe that we will succeed in improving the situation. The percentage of people getting vaccinated is very low and that's concerning. They aren't ignoring the sector, there is stubbornness and a failure to provide information."

When asked for his response to Tel Aviv activist Shelly Paz and her clash with Meretz's MK Gaby Lasky, Frej, who is Arab, sad: "We are not a society of black or white. We're all people and we need to be sensitive to the issue of refugees. The Jewish nation needs to be the most sensitive to this."