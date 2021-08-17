IDF medical staff to boost hospital services to home-care patients

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has authorized the implementation of a Defense Ministry program that will provide support for the Health Ministry by boosting the capacities of healthcare clinics and hospitals and reducing the pressure on hospital wards, enabling them to make more beds available for severe cases of coronavirus.

The director-general of the Defense Ministry, Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel, along with the deputy Chief of Staff, Gen. Hertzi Halevy, have tasked the army’s procurator-general and the medical corps with establishing a system of treatment for coronavirus patients who can be treated in their own homes.

The system will be based on the contribution of doctors and nurses who are currently serving in the IDF rather than in the healthcare system.

Dozens of teams (each one comprised of a doctor, a nurse, and a driver) will be formed, and these teams will make home visits to patients, providing them with expert medical care as well as any necessary medication and also with equipment to monitor their condition, which will enable vital information to be transferred to dedicated medical stations that are to be set up, in close cooperation with the country’s healthcare clinics.

The entire system will be supported by the IDF’s technological and logistics branches, and it is expected to serve hundreds of patients from all over the country, once it is up and running.

“The entire defense establishment is involved in this national effort,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz, “and we will take on any operational task we can fulfill, in order to protect the health of our citizens, the economy, and Israeli society. We will do everything possible in order to prevent hospitals from overcrowding and to provide support for medical staff who are engaged in their sacred tasks.”