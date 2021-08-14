Germany adds Israel to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

The German government on Friday upgraded Israel to having a high COVID-19 risk, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine requirement for those who are unvaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said, according to Reuters.

Turkey, the United States, Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade, Reuters reported. Portugal has been downgraded and is no longer a high-risk area, with the exception of Lisbon and the Algarve.

The upgrade will take effect on Sunday, except in the case of Turkey, when it will come into force on Tuesday night given the large number of people in Germany with a Turkish background.

A total of 6,083 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel on Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Friday morning,

That marks a slight increase from Wednesday, when 5,999 new cases of the virus were diagnosed.

Of the 6,083 new cases reported Thursday, 44.4% were unvaccinated, compared to 54.3% who were fully vaccinated, and 1.3% who had received one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 4.61% on Wednesday to 5.02% Thursday.

