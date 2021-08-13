New COVID cases tops 6,000 as infection rate hits 5%

A total of 6,083 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning,

That marks a slight increase decline from Wednesday, when 5,999 new cases of the virus were diagnosed.

Of the 6,083 new cases reported Thursday, 44.4% were unvaccinated, compared to 54.3% who were fully vaccinated, and 1.3% who had received one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 4.61% on Wednesday to 5.02% Thursday.

There are now 44,188 known active cases of the virus in Israel. A total of 758 patients are hospitalized with COVID, up from 748 Thursday morning.

Of those, 462 are in serious condition, up from 447 Thursday morning and 402 on Wednesday. That is the highest number since March.

There are 96 patients in critical condition, including 75 on respirators. That is up from 87 critically ill patients Thursday morning, while the number of patients on respirators rose from 65 on Thursday.

Among seriously ill patients, 37.6% are not vaccinated, compared to 59.5% who are fully vaccinated and 2.2% who received one dose of the vaccine. Less than one percent of seriously ill patients did not have a listed vaccination status.

The number of unvaccinated seriously ill patients rose Friday to 162 from 174 a day earlier, while the number of fully vaccinated patients in serious condition remained unchanged. The number of partially vaccinated patients held steady at 10.

The total number of COVID-related fatalities is now 6,611, including 9 deaths reported Thursday and 3 Friday morning.