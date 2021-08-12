Over 20 people removed from flight due to fake coronavirus tests

Israel's Health Ministry and Israel Police have reported that 23 people were caught with forged coronavirus tests, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to a police statement, the group was on its way to New York when United Airlines raised its concerns with Health Ministry representatives at Ben Gurion International Airport. Upon investigation, the individuals' test results were confirmed to be forged.

The travelers were immediately removed from the flight and detained for police questioning, after which they were released on bail, fined, and their details were reported to the US authorities, the statement added.

Additional punitive steps are being examined.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, one of the group is the son of a hasidic rebbe from the US. That man, who was on his way home from Israel, was arrested together with the others and the group spent Wednesday night in Beit Shemesh following the confiscation of their passports.

Meanwhile, enforcement officials said that over the past week, 15 people were caught daily with fake coronavirus test papers, Maariv added. The site noted that every day, confirmed coronavirus patients attempt to leave Ben Gurion Airport, are caught, and are returned to quarantine.