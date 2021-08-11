Coronavirus Cabinet expands restrictions

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening convened the Coronavirus Cabinet for a discussion at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

At the conclusion of the discussion, it was decided to extend the green pass outline to all sectors of the economy (except malls and commerce), to apply a purple pass in malls, restrictions on gathering at mass events and extensive use of inspections.

These are the full decisions made in the Cabinet:

- Applying the "green pass" outline to all sectors of the economy, except malls and commerce.

The green pass will be applied from the age of 3, and payment for the tests will be made according to the following outline:

• Ages 0-3: Exempt

• Ages 3-12: State-funded tests without restriction starting August 18, 2021

• Ages 12 and up: Privately funded tests (only for those who are not vaccinated by choice)

- The date of entry into force of the extended green pass will be on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, subject to the approval of the relevant regulations.

- Applying the "purple pass" layout in malls and shops, by limiting occupancy to one person per 7 meters.

Stores up to 100 meters in size will be excluded, and the purple pass will not apply to them. The date of entry into force of the extended purple character will be on Monday, August 16, 2021, subject to the approval of the relevant regulations.

Crowd Restrictions at Mass Events:

1. Events without marked seating:

- In a closed space - up to 1,000 people will be allowed to enter.

- In an open space - up to 5,000 people will be allowed to enter.

2. Events with marked seating - unlimited, according to the green pass.

3. In the case of events in private homes and the like (where no green pass applies), the crowd limit will be set as follows:

- In a closed space - up to 50 people

- In an open space - up to 100 people

The date of entry into force of the restrictions will be on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, subject to the approval of the relevant regulations.

It was also decided to authorize the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Science to formulate an outline regarding events and celebrations, which will be brought for approval soon. In addition, regulations were approved for the implementation of the outline for the opening of the education system, as agreed between the Ministers of Education and Health.