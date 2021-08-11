Labor MK: 'School fees increase social gaps'

MK Emilie Haya Moatti (Labor) on Wednesday announced at an Education Committee meeting that she will oppose parents' payments to schools.

According to her, "Lost brains are at the bottom of the social ladder, and all sorts of mediocre people are running things here, only because they were born in the 'right' social status and learned in the 'right' schools."

"According to official data, the amount of money paid privately for education in the State of Israel is 30-50% higher than the average in OECD countries. The conclusion is unambiguous: There is no connection between reducing gaps and the parents' payments - the opposite is true."

Though basic education is free in Israel, many schools charge parents for additional classes which are not part of the curriculum, and all schools charge for trips and other extracurricular activities, including end-of-year parties. Often, these payments are made in a lump sum at the beginning of the school year.

Programs such as religious schools or an emphasis on certain areas of study also cost parents money.