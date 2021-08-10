Israel to assist in firefighting efforts in Greece

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Monday evening with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and informed him that he had approved the departure of two firefighting planes to assist in extinguishing the wildfires in Greece.

An Air Force transport plane will also depart with equipment for the delegation and crew. This assistance is in addition to the delegation of 15 Israeli firefighters who left for Greece last Friday.

Bennett offered his support to Mitsotakis. He added that the Government of Israel would continue to render all possible assistance in dealing with the huge wildfires and would stand by the Greek people however it could.

Prime Minister Bennett said that all citizens of Israel wished for quieter and better days in Greece.

The assistance, worth approximately 3.5 million shekels, was formulated in cooperation between the Prime Minister's Office and the Finance, Defense, Foreign and Public Security Ministries.

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis thanked Prime Minister Bennett for the cooperation and the willingness to assist in resolving the crisis. The two agreed to be in regular contact and to continue the cooperation between the two countries.