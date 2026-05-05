The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism is issuing a warning regarding a pro-Palestinian protest scheduled for today at 7 pm (local time) at Syntagma Square in Athens. The event is framed as a solidarity rally calling for the release of two activists from the Global Sumud flotilla, who organizers claim were arrested by Israeli authorities during the interception of flotilla vessels near Crete on April 29.

"While the protest is not currently scheduled to take place near Israeli assets, its central location and focus on Israeli policy may increase the likelihood of harassment, intimidation, and verbal assault - specifically toward Israelis, Jews, Hebrew speakers, or those displaying Israeli symbols," the Ministry said in a statement.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli stated: "Through the National Command Center for Combating Antisemitism, which monitors discourse and organized activities using advanced tools, we have identified an intensification of hostile and inflammatory rhetoric surrounding the protest in Athens. Based on past experience, this could escalate into acts of hostility toward Israelis and Jews. Consequently, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs urges Israelis and Jews in the area to exercise heightened vigilance. We will continue to monitor closely, provide real-time updates, and work with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens and Jewish communities everywhere."

Avi Cohen-Scali, Director General of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, said: "The central location and the focus on Israeli policy may increase the likelihood of targeting Israelis or Jews who display Israeli symbols. This information has been shared with the relevant authorities in accordance with established inter-ministerial protocols."

The ministry added that risk is further amplified by the nature of the protest and the inflammatory rhetoric reflected in online discourse, despite the lack of explicit calls for violence. Due to these factors, the protest is assessed as a high-risk event.

The demonstration is organized by various pro-Palestinian solidarity organizations in Greece, including: Palestinian Community of Greece, BDS Greece, Union of Palestinian Workers in Greece, and March to Gaza Greece.

These groups primarily engage in organizing protests, public campaigns, and activities against the State of Israel, including calls for Boycotts, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS).

Previous demonstrations initiated by these organizations have included actions targeting sites and activities with Israeli affiliations. Past incidents include: Protests outside the Israeli Embassy in Athens that escalated into clashes with police; disruptions of Israel-related events, such as the docking of Israeli cruise ships; and wider protest activities directed at Israeli tourists in Greece.