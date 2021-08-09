Number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition - the highest since March

5,140 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since midnight, according to data published by the Ministry of Health on Monday evening. The positive test rate was 3.9%.

373 patients are hospitalized in serious condition in Israel’s hospitals and 82 of them are on ventilators. The total number of hospitalized patients is 600.

14 people have died of the virus since Sunday, and 78 people have died from the virus since the beginning of August.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,555 people have died in Israel from COVID-19.

The number of people who have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 549,085.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health updated that out of about 600,000 people who were vaccinated with a third vaccine dose, so far less than 50 have reported of side effects.

The reported symptoms were mild and passed quickly, and mainly included pain at the spot of injection, fever or nausea.