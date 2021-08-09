EU: Iran clearly behind attack on tanker

The European Union on Sunday blamed Iran for the recent attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman, in which two people were killed.

EU foreign minister Josep Borrell said in a statement that the EU “condemns in the strongest terms the unlawful attack committed on the merchant vessel Mercer Street, off Masirah Island in Oman, on 29 July.”

“There is no justification for this attack which killed a Romanian as well as a British citizen. We offer our condolences to their families and friends and express our full solidarity with the affected member state,” he said.

“Such reckless and unilateral actions, against international law and threatening to international peace, are unacceptable and need to stop. Freedom of navigation must be guaranteed in accordance with international law. All available evidence clearly points to Iran,” stated Borrell.

“We call on all relevant parties in the region to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace. In this context, the EU will continue the intense diplomatic efforts to advance appropriate and effective dialogue and solutions,” he concluded.

On Friday, US Central Command said that a US Defense Department expert team has concluded that the drone behind the deadly attack on the Mercer Street commercial vessel was produced in Iran.

The release of the findings by the Pentagon followed a statement of condemnation from the G7 Foreign Ministers blaming Iran for the attack.

“All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack,” the joint statement Friday said.

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry last week vehemently denied claims that his country was behind the attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

The spokesman called the accusations "baseless and provocative," and warned that Iran would respond to any retaliatory action against it, "immediately and determinedly".