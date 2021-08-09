Abbas to demand international protection at the UN

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, said on Sunday that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas will announce in his speech to the UN General Assembly in September a Palestinian political initiative calling for Israel to end human rights abuses against the Palestinian people and provide him with international protection.

In this context, Abu Rudeineh accused the "occupation government" of committing "its crimes against the Palestinian people" while violating international norms and conventions.

The spokesman praised the position of the US State Department, which called on Israel to refrain from deporting families in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and not to take other measures that would exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to implement the two-state solution, and called on the administration to take practical and tangible steps in this area.