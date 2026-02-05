Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday received a draft provisional constitution for the proposed “State of Palestine," marking another step in the Palestinian leadership’s effort to advance independent statehood.

The initiative began in August, when Abbas authorized the formation of an expert committee tasked with preparing a constitutional framework. The document is intended to provide the legal basis for transitioning from the current Palestinian Authority to full state institutions.

According to its authors, the draft draws on the 1988 Palestinian declaration of independence and outlines key principles, including the right of return, adherence to international law, United Nations resolutions, international human rights conventions, and agreements signed by the Palestine Liberation Organization or in the name of the “State of Palestine."

In the letter granting authorization for the process, Abbas stated that the provisional constitution is meant to establish the foundations of a democratic system rooted in the rule of law, separation of powers, and the protection of civil rights and freedoms.

After receiving the draft, Abbas declared 2026 the “Year of Democracy," announcing plans for wide-ranging elections during the year. These include elections to the Palestinian National Council, both in the Palestinian territories and among the diaspora, local municipal elections, and the convening of the eighth congress of the Fatah movement.

Abbas directed that the draft constitution be circulated among members of the PLO Executive Committee for review, after which it will be made public to allow for comments and proposed amendments.

Officials note that the timing of the constitutional initiative is closely tied to growing international pressure on the Palestinian Authority. The United States and European countries have called for far-reaching institutional reforms as a condition for the Authority’s potential role in governing the Gaza Strip and in shaping future political arrangements once the war ends.