Iran's new President meets Hamas delegation

A delegation of senior Hamas officials, headed by the group's political leader Ismail Haniyeh, met on Friday with Iran's new President, Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran.

Haniyeh updated Raisi about the situation in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and described the ramifications of May's hostilities with Israel, the organization said in a statement quoted by Haaretz.

In his meeting with Raisi, the statement added, the Hamas leader stressed that the Palestinian people will continue to battle against the "Israeli occupation."

Raisi, on his part, promised that Iran would keep supporting Hamas, according to the statement.

Raisi, 60, was sworn in as President of Iran on Thursday, following his landslide victory in an election in June.

Hamas and Iran have restored ties that had been strained in recent years, as evident in the summer of 2017 when Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas' military capabilities.

Hamas deputy leader Salah Al-Aruri has made several visits to Iran in recent years in which he met with senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, another indication that the rift is over.

