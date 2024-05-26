Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has announced that he will run for president following the unexpected death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash earlier this month, Iran International reported.

The Dolat Bahar Telegram channel, run by Ahmadinejad supporters, posted a video of him addressing followers on Saturday, saying, "There are rapid changes taking place, not just in Iran but in the world, and I am hopeful that we will soon see the sweet changes."

Ahmad Alireza Beigi, a member of the Iranian parliament, told ILNA, "If Mahmoud Ahmadinejad runs for president, he will win."

"Ahmadinejad must be assured that the Guardian Council will approve him for candidacy because if he signs up and is disqualified, it will have dire consequences," Alireza Beigi added.

Ahmadinejad served as Iran's President between 2005-2013, and is considered a religious conservative and extremist.

A total of 20 candidates, including Iran's former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have announced that they will compete in the elections, but before they can do so, they must receive approval from the Guardian Council.

Iran will hold elections to replace Raisi on June 28.