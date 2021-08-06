Slight drop in number of serious coronavirus cases

Israel's Health Ministry on Friday reported that 3,843 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Thursday.

A total of 116,040 coronavirus tests were performed that day, and 3.79% of the test results received were positive.

As of Friday morning, 477 coronavirus patients, of Israel's 27,525 active cases, are hospitalized.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients dropped slightly to 253, with 65 patients in critical condition. Fifty-two coronavirus patients are intubated.

Since the start of the campaign offering senior citizens a third "booster" vaccine, 349,707 doses of the coronavirus booster have been administered.

On Thursday evening, the Coronavirus Cabinet held a telephone vote, approving the implementation of the Green Pass plan for events, hotels, and other gatherings.

The regulations will apply from Sunday, August 8, in event halls, conferences, cultural and sporting events, sitting in restaurants, gyms and studios, hotels, and cinemas.

However, it will not apply in synagogues unless there are 50 or more worshipers.