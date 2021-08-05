Ukraine: Pig skulls found on grave of Rebbe Nachman's daughter

Vandals desecrated the gravesite of Sarah, the daughter of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Visitors arriving at the grave, located in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, discovered that it had been completely destroyed, with pieces of pigs' bodies left on it, including pig skulls.

A complaint was filed with the local police department.

Rabbi Avraham Chezin, a Breslov businessman, told Kikar Hashabbat: "Following this horrific event, I spoke with a senior official from the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, which is directed by the Chabad emissary in the city of Dnieper."

"He was horrified by the horrible scenes, and immediately began to work on the issue together with the local police authorities. From past experience, every incident like this is immediately handled by them, and successfully

"This is not the first pogrom in which anti-Semites have harmed the grave of Sarah, of blessed memory. I believe that following the inquiry to the organization, this time a solution will be found and the vandals will be taken to court."