Should a Covid-19 vaccine be a condition for Aliyah?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, talks about the need to discern truth from research regarding the corona virus and taking the vaccine.

This can be a difficult and challenging task with so many experts giving conflicting opinions and studies on the subject.

As mysterious as this may sound, the answer lies within each and every one of us. It is a matter of tapping into it, according to Minskoff. There are ways to do this as discussed in this podcast.