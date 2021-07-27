Over 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

Israel's Health Ministry diagnosed 2,112 new coronavirus cases on Monday - the highest number of new cases since March, and representing a significant increase since Sunday.

Israel currently has 13,147 active coronavirus cases, including 238 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized - a rise of 39 since Monday morning.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients is also surging, and on Tuesday morning reached 138, 34 of whom are in critical condition and 26 of whom are on ventilators. Just less than twenty-four hours prior, the numbers were 25 patients in critical condition, and 20 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 102,742 coronavirus tests were performed Monday, and 2.30% of results received were positive.

One person died of coronavirus on Monday, bringing this week's total to four, after three deaths were reported as having occurred Sunday.

So far, Israel has 5,321,379 fully vaccinated citizens.