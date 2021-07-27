CDC raises travel health notice for Israel to Level 3

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised its travel health notice for Israel, Judea and Samaria and Gaza to "Level 3: High" amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The "Level 3" rating is one level below the CDC's most severe travel rating.

“Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Israel. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Israel. Because of the current situation in Israel, all travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” says the notice.

It adds, “Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that the number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours had reached 1,398 - just less than Friday's peak of 1,438 new cases in a single day.

Across Israel, there are currently 11,606 active cases of coronavirus, and 199 patients are hospitalized.

Of those, 108 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, 25 are in critical condition, and 20 are on ventilators.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Monday that he is "troubled" by the rise in serious coronavirus cases.

Prof. Ash said in a briefing with reporters that he hopes the reimposition of the green passport restrictions will lead to a reduction in the number of new coronavirus cases.