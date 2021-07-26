Health Min. Director: Rise in COVID cases troubling

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said that he is "troubled" by the rise in serious coronavirus cases, which surpassed 100 Monday.

Prof. Ash said in a briefing with reporters that he hopes the reimposition of the green passport restrictions will lead to a reduction in the number of new coronavirus cases.

The number of patients in serious condition rose to 108 on Monday, marking the first time in months that the number of patients in serious condition reached triple digits. 25 patients are in critical condition, and 20 are on ventilators.

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed Sunday reached 1,398 - just less than Friday's peak of 1,438 new cases in a single day, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

Across Israel, there are currently 11,606 active cases of coronavirus, and 199 patients are hospitalized.

Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet voted last Thursday to reimpose the ‘green passport’ system, limiting entry to some public venues to the vaccinated and recovered COVID patients.

The green passport system will go into effect starting on Thursday, and will limit entry to any event with 100 people to attendees with valid vaccinations cards, certificates of recovery, or recent negative COVID tests. Only attendees over 12 years old will be limited by these restrictions.