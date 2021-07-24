Health Ministry chief on Bennett's speech: I am against attacks on vaccine refusers

Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Friday responded to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s speech from Thursday in which he criticized vaccine refusers.

In an interview on Kan 11 News, Ash said, "There is freedom of choice and it should be respected, I am not in favor of attacking. He is convinced that the vaccine is very important for dealing with the pandemic and I identify with this message."

Professor Ash noted that the hard core of people who oppose vaccines is small and that there are many who are afraid to get vaccinated because of the new technology and Fake News.

"I know there are people who are afraid to be vaccinated in an incomprehensible and illogical way - this is a great difficulty in public diplomacy. We are trying to show the facts," said the Director General of the Ministry of Health, who reiterated that the vaccine is effective against serious illness, and also spoke about the variants of the virus and noted that an infrastructure should be created that will allow normal life even when there is an outbreak of new variants.

"We have to deal with occasional outbreaks," said Ash, stressing that the possibility of a third vaccine is on the table, but the injection will not be given without understanding its effectiveness and obtaining data on its safety.

Professor Ash estimated that the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition would increase and this would necessitate the opening of additional COVID-19 wards in hospital.

"It's a situation that at least worries me at this point," Professor Ash acknowledged, adding that the enforcement of the guidelines and said that the enforcement of the isolation is the key.

"If we do not keep isolation, all the steps we are taking are almost irrelevant. This is also true in relation to the green pass," he said.

