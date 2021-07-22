Bennett: 'Vaccine refusers endanger us all'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett excoriated unvaccinated Israelis Thursday, calling them a health threat and a danger to the Israeli economy.

In a televised address Thursday night, Bennett called on all unvaccinated Israelis over the age of 12 to get the COVID shot immediately, and suggested the vaccinated to pressure their unvaccinated friends and relatives to get the jab.

Speaking hours after the Coronavirus Cabinet reimposed the Green Pass system, limiting entry to public venues to the vaccinated and recovered COVID patients, Bennett blasted unvaccinated Israelis, accusing them of endangering the health of vaccinated people, as well as their personal liberties.

“Our challenge is clear: All Israelis who can get vaccinated need to go get vaccinated. Every citizen over the age of 18 who doesn’t have a medical reason preventing him from doing so, go get vaccinated!”

“There are still more than 600,000 young [adults] under the age of 30 who haven’t gotten vaccinated. I respect different opinions, but there are times when the debate has to end, and it is everyone’s life. The science is clear: the vaccines work.”

“More than a billion people around the world have already gotten vaccinated.”

“Vaccine refusers are endangering everyone else’s health, the people around them, and the freedom of all Israelis. They’re threatening our freedom to work, the freedom of our children to learn.”

"Vaccine refusers are hurting all of us."