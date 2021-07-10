Surfside collapse: 86 confirmed dead, 43 still missing

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of Surfside collapse

The death toll from the collapse of a Surfside, Florida, condominium tower rose Saturday to 86 with the recovery of additional bodies, CNN reported.

According to Florida Fire Marshall and CFO Jimmy Patronis, bodies are being found more quickly now that the standing portion of Champlain Towers South has been brought down and is no longer a threat to the recovery teams.

At a news conference, Miami-Date County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 62 of the 86 have been identified, and 61 next of kin have been notified. She added that 211 people so far are accounted for, and 43 others are still potentially unaccounted for.

The ten additional victims identified Saturday were named in a Miami-Dade Police Department statement as Nicole Langesfield, 26; Miguel Pazos, 55; Richard Rovirosa, 60; Oresme Gil Guerra, 60; Ana Mora, 70; Elena Chavez, 87; Elena Blasser, 64; and Marina Restrepo Azen, 76, CNN added.

The statement added that two other victims, ages 5 and 44, were not publicly named due to requests from the family.