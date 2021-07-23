Massachusetts small town park vandalized with Nazi graffiti

A park in a small town in Massachusetts was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti earlier this week.

Lynnfield officials were notified of the vandalism on Wednesday morning, reported The Daily Item.

The graffiti included a swastika, an obscene image and Hitler’s name.

The town of nearly 13,000 is located north of Boston.

When the incident was discovered, police were immediately notified. After they had investigated and documented the scene, the Department of Public Works painted over the graffiti.

The incident is being investigated as a crime and police are looking for information.

Town officials released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating they were confident the perpetrators will be caught.

“The Police Department will, as it has in the past, take the necessary measures to successfully identify the perpetrators of this crime and hold them responsible,” said the town.

They also condemned the graffiti and the glorification of Nazism.

“The Town of Lynnfield will not tolerate hate speech and discrimination and as Town officials, we condemn all acts that would seek to glorify the unspeakable atrocities committed under the Nazi regime against the Jewish community and other groups and those who would attempt to extend its legacy of hate.”

Massachusetts has not been immune from the significant rise in anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi incidents across the United States in the last year, experiencing multiple incidents in recent months.

In mid-July, a threatening letter covered in swastikas was left for an Andover, Massachusetts resident, spurring a police investigation.

The letter was the second Nazi symbol hate incident in the last month in the town of 36,000 a half hour north of Boston.

A few weeks earlier, it was revealed that a Massachusetts white supremacist gunman who murdered two people because they were black was allegedly planning to attack a nearby synagogue when he crashed his stolen truck.

In June, anti-Semitic images, a racist slur and other inappropriate sketches were drawn in Massachusetts middle school student yearbooks by eighth graders, prompting an investigation.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)