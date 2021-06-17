Anti-Semitic, racist images drawn in US middle school yearbooks by eight graders

Anti-Semitic images, a racist slur and other inappropriate sketches were drawn in Massachusetts middle school student yearbooks by eighth graders, leading to an investigation.

According to reports by local media, WPRI and WJAR, Rich Drolet, the school district superintendent, sent parents a letter stating that eight grade students from Hurley Middle School in Seekonk, Massachusetts “drew anti-Semitic imagery, a racist slur, and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature, in multiple yearbooks during the school’s annual yearbook signing event.”

The incident reportedly marred the school’s normally joyful yearbook signing.

The offensive words and images were drawn in only 20 yearbooks but all were seized by the school who alerted the police, reported the Associated Press.

“We are taking this issue very seriously and any students found to be involved in this incident will face appropriate disciplinary actions within the district. It is our goal to create an inclusive and accepting community of schools in Seekonk, and this type of behavior goes against our core values,” Drolet wrote in the letter.