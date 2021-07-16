Threatening swastika-covered letter sent to Massachusetts woman

A threatening letter covered in swastikas was left for an Andover, Massachusetts resident on Monday, spurring a police investigation, reported NBC Boston.

The letter was left at Heather Rochette’s front door, and was described as the second Nazi symbol hate incident in the last month in the town of 36,000 a half hour north of Boston.

Rochette discovered the letter in the vestibule of her home in a condominium complex. The letter contained swastikas taped to a piece of paper full of threatening messages. On the outside of the letter was the message, “A card from your dear friend” written in messy handwriting.

“It was a horrifying message and I’m thankful I’m the only one that saw it and my children didn’t,” she told NBC Boston.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by North Andover police.

"We're dealing with a hate crime, no matter who did it. Whether it was juveniles or adults, it's a hate crime,” stated a police spokesperson. “There's a definite threat to do harm.”

Massachusetts has seen a rash of hate-related incidents and attacks this year.

Earlier in the month, anti-American militia members faced off with a county judge after being involved in a lengthy armed standoff.

At the beginning of the month, a Winthrop, Massachusetts white supremacist murdered two African Americans after his stolen vehicle broke down. The man’s original target was a nearby synagogue, Temple Tifereth.