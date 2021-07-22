In praise of the Land of Israel: It’s not about ice cream

This week’s Torah portion of Va’Etchanan features many fundamental Torah teachings, including the Shema Yisrael and the Ten Commandments.

This Shabbat is also "the Sabbath of Consolation," and coincides with the ancient holiday of Tu B’Av – the 15th of Av, a day of rejoicing.

In this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on Moshe’s recollection of his heartfelt plea to the Almighty to be allowed to enter into the "Good Land."

For reasons of His own, G-d denied Moshe’s request to enter into the Land, and although unable to enter, Moshe understood the holiness of the land and loved it ....a powerful and ironic contrast to those who display contempt and disdain for the Land that G-d chose.

Our hosts fume at ice cream giant Ben and Jerry’s politically-motivated decision to boycott "occupied Palestinian lands." It isn’t about ice cream…it’s about an insidious attempt to delegitimize Israel.

Rabbi Richman reviews recent events on the Temple Mount and asks: to pray or not to pray?