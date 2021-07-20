Prof. Nachman Ash: '1,400 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed yesterday'

Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Tuesday morning spoke to Galei Zahal about the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Israel.

"Nearly 1,400 people were diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday, and the percentage of positive tests is nearing two," he said. "Sixty-five people people are in serious condition."

On Monday evening, the Health Ministry reported 60 people in serious condition, implying that five more patients' condition turned serious since Monday night.

Prof. Ash added: "We are waiting for information regarding the safety of a third dose of the vaccine - that there aren't too many side effects, and that it is effective. I estimate that we will reach a decision on the matter in the coming weeks. Almost certainly, those who are aged 60 and up will be the first to receive the booster shot."

Regarding the coronavirus cases imported from abroad, he said: "We are doing everything possible to close the chains of infection. The challenge at Ben Gurion Airport is to reduce infections, while at the same time we want to allow exit from Israel."