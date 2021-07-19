Shaked: We will take action against global Ben & Jerry's corp.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Monday vowed to take action against Ben & Jerry’s following the company’s decision to boycott Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

“It is not the Ben & Jerry's Israeli franchisee who should be punished. On the contrary, he should be rewarded for his determination and proud and true Zionism,” Shaked wrote in a post on Facebook.

“The owners of the company, auto-antisemitic Jews, should be boycotted and action should be taken against them, not only in Israel but also on their home turf, in the United States.”

“The Israeli government intends to act against the company in accordance with American law prohibiting a boycott of the State of Israel,” continued Shaked.

“A boycott of Judea and Samaria is the same as a boycott of Gush Dan, we will not accept it and will use all the means at our disposal to harm those companies legally and economically,” she clarified.

While the global Ben & Jerry’s corporation announced Monday that it would no longer sell its products in Judea and Samaria, it currently is incapable of carrying out that boycott.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Israel is produced by an Israeli company, also named Ben & Jerry's, which is licensed to produce the sweet dessert. This Israeli company, which operates out of Be'er Tuvia, is not boycotting any part of Israel. Their license only expires at the end of 2022.

Until then, Jews living in Judea and Samaria will continue to find Ben & Jerry's ice cream in their stores.